Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra asking for ‘daaru’ to Tejasswi Prakash's messed up maths, funniest moments of this season

Bigg Boss 15 will soon come to an end and so will the endless fights, candid conversations and hilarious exchanges between the contestants. There will also be an end to Salman Khan's grilling sessions in which he schools and scolds contestants and doesn't even spare himself while cracking jokes about everything and everyone. Here are some of the hilarious moments from the show this season:

Tejasswi couldn’t pronounce 'khushmijaz', Bigg Boss corrected her

Tejasswi Prakash was once chatting with Nishant Bhat under a table and couldn't pronounce the word ‘khushmizaj (jovial)’. Despite her several efforts and some help from Nishant, Tejasswi failed to pronounce it correctly. When Bigg Boss himself said the word with the right pronunciation, Tejasswi burst into laughter and ran around the house in excitement.

Salman addressed Karan Kundrra as Raj Kundrra

Karan Kundrra has often been the subject of jokes for his surname being similar to that of Raj Kundra. Even Salman did not spare him by intentionally addressing him as Raj Kundra, despite the presence of his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty in the house.

Salman messed up Manike Mage Hithe lyrics

Salman once joined Sri Lanka's Yohani to sing the hit song Manike Mage Hithe on the show. While he tried to repeat the lyrics with her, he soon gave up and made up his own lines, which also had a mention of late actor Sridevi.

Salman asked Tejasswi's parents ‘rishta pakka samjhein ki nahi?’

Tejasswi and Karan came close during their stay in the house. Few days ago, Salman connected Karan with Tejasswi's parents via virtual chat and he tried his best to talk to them in Marathi. While they were still bonding, Salman cut the conversation short and asked Tejasswi’s parents, “Wo sab theek hai, rishta pakka samjhein ki nahi? (So, it's an approval for the couple's marriage)?”

Salman didn't even spare himself

Salman also took a dig at his court cases during an interaction with comedian Bharti Singh on the Bigg Boss 15 stage. When Bharti asked Salman to try being a reality show judge, the actor said, “Aaj tak kabhi judge nahi bana hoon, judge ke saamne khada hua hoon bohot baar (I have never been a judge although I have appeared before one many times)."

Previously, Salman had also made a reference to his jail stint on a serious note. When Devoleena dragged Rakhi's past saying, “Rakhi Sawant do din ke liye jail jaa kar aayi (Rakhi Sawant has been in jail for two days)," Salman reminded her, “Tumhara host bhi jail jaa kar aaya hai (Your host has been in jail too)."

Karan said ‘Mera dimag hi nahi hai, santulan kittho aayega'

Karan once acted goofy while asking Bigg Boss for alcohol and butter chicken in Punjabi. He shouted on the top of his voice, "Bigg Boss. Oh Bigg Boss oye. Mera dimag hi nahi hai, santulan kittho aayega. Oh mainu daru deyo. Le au chetti oye. Butter chicken lao. Mainu daru deyo (Hey Bigg Boss. I don't have a mind, so how can it be balanced? Give me alcohol. Bring it soon. Get me butter chicken. Give me alcohol)."

Rakhi Sawant scared Pratik Sehajpal big time

Rakhi has been a regular since quite a few seasons and tried new gimmicks this time by walking around the house in various disguises. She once dressed up as a ghost, painted her face and scared Pratik Sehajpal in the washroom area. He was so shaken that he ran away from her and was in shock for quite some time.

Tejasswi's maths logic

Tejasswi, who is also an engineer, once had an argument with Pratik Sehajpal. Tejasswi said that if in a fraction, the numerator is bigger than the denominator, the result is a negative number. When Pratik challenged her reasoning, she snapped at him, “Mujhe maths mat sikha (Don't teach me maths).”

