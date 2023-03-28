Karan Kundrra hosts iftar party on the sets Tere Ishq Mein Ghaya, wins fans over with gesture. See pics

On the auspicious month of Ramzan, actor Karan Kundrra was seen hosting an iftar party with the cast and crew members of his TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghaya. The show marks Karan's comeback to serials after quite some time. He was seen welcoming media who reached the sets to capture the celebrations. Also read: Karan Kundrra pauses press conference for azaan, fans praise him for it

Karan Kundrra on the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. (Photo: Yogen Shah)(Yogen Shah)

Going by the photos and videos, quite a large spread was arranged for the iftar party. From fruits to refreshers to fried foods, several dishes were placed on a huge table. Karan joined many for the feast in a black suit after sunset.

His gesture is currently winning hearts on the internet. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “He is so lovely....never seen any actor actress from different religion doing this in tv series set.” “May god bless him eternally,” added another one. Someone also commented, “He is the most humble person.”

Last month, Karan left many impressed on the internet after he paused a press meet during azaan. He was promoting his upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal when he paused his own conference for a few minutes after hearing the azaan playing nearby. Several videos from the event had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Ishq Me Ghayal features Karan in the role of a werewolf named Veer. It also has Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. Nia Sharma will also make a cameo appearance in the show, which is said to be loosely inspired by the American series The Vampire Diaries. It is produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner of Beyond Dreams Entertainment and Inspire Films. It premiered on Colors TV on February 13.

Before the TV show, Karan was seen in several music videos over the past few months. Karan completed 14 years in the industry and worked in films as well as fictional and reality TV shows. He also appeared as the "jailor" on Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. Last year, he also hosted the Colors TV show Dance Deewane Juniors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.