Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karan Kundrra lashes out about rumours of his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Daal gall nahi rahi’

BySantanu Das
Jul 02, 2025 04:27 PM IST

Karan Kundrra addressed the constant social media chatter about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. 

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together since they appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 (2021). On Wednesday morning, the actor reacted to the social media theories and constant chatter about his personal equation with Tejasswi, setting the record straight. (Also read: Karan Kundrra slams ‘new age tabloids' for fake wedding news with Tejasswi Prakash: Why don’t you just call and confirm)

Karan Kundrra reacted to reports about him and Tejasswi Prakash.
Karan Kundrra reacted to reports about him and Tejasswi Prakash.

What Karan said

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan shared a screenshot of multiple YouTube videos that were made to discuss and dissect his relationship with Tejasswi. One of the videos talked about how their equation is ‘shady’, while another claimed that the two verbally abuse each other. In response, Karan wrote: “Thoda aur paisa lagao mere shubh chintakon… daal gall nahi rahi tumhari (Spend some more money, my well-wishers, this is clearly not working so far)…”

Karan Kundrra via Instagram Stories.
Karan Kundrra via Instagram Stories.

Fan comments

A fan took to X to share Karan's response and said, “Woke up chose violence @kkundrra Mazza Aya. Paid trollers aab repetitive bore Kar rahe (So much fun! Paid trollers are getting repetitive now).” Karan replied, “Thinking of setting up a gofundme for these people bechare low budget pages ko hi pay kar pa rahein hain (these low budget pages are not being paid).. #sad”

The actor corrected another fan who said that he gave it back to the ‘media pages’ who constantly try to put him down with fake reports. He said, “Correction.. these are not media pages.. these pages do this for money..”

Tejasswi and Karan have been together since they appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 (2021-22). Ever since they confessed their love for each other on the reality show, speculations around their marriage and engagement have been rife.

Karan was recently seen in Prime Video's The Traitors, a reality show hosted by Karan Johar. He was eliminated in the third episode. The show's grand finale will air on the streaming site on Thursday.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Karan Kundrra lashes out about rumours of his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Daal gall nahi rahi’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On