Karan Kundrra lashes out about rumours of his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Daal gall nahi rahi’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together since they appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 (2021). On Wednesday morning, the actor reacted to the social media theories and constant chatter about his personal equation with Tejasswi, setting the record straight. (Also read: Karan Kundrra slams ‘new age tabloids' for fake wedding news with Tejasswi Prakash: Why don’t you just call and confirm) Karan Kundrra reacted to reports about him and Tejasswi Prakash.

What Karan said

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan shared a screenshot of multiple YouTube videos that were made to discuss and dissect his relationship with Tejasswi. One of the videos talked about how their equation is ‘shady’, while another claimed that the two verbally abuse each other. In response, Karan wrote: “Thoda aur paisa lagao mere shubh chintakon… daal gall nahi rahi tumhari (Spend some more money, my well-wishers, this is clearly not working so far)…”

Karan Kundrra via Instagram Stories.

Fan comments

A fan took to X to share Karan's response and said, “Woke up chose violence @kkundrra Mazza Aya. Paid trollers aab repetitive bore Kar rahe (So much fun! Paid trollers are getting repetitive now).” Karan replied, “Thinking of setting up a gofundme for these people bechare low budget pages ko hi pay kar pa rahein hain (these low budget pages are not being paid).. #sad”

The actor corrected another fan who said that he gave it back to the ‘media pages’ who constantly try to put him down with fake reports. He said, “Correction.. these are not media pages.. these pages do this for money..”

Tejasswi and Karan have been together since they appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 (2021-22). Ever since they confessed their love for each other on the reality show, speculations around their marriage and engagement have been rife.

Karan was recently seen in Prime Video's The Traitors, a reality show hosted by Karan Johar. He was eliminated in the third episode. The show's grand finale will air on the streaming site on Thursday.