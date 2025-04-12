Karan Kundrra slams ‘new age tabloids' for marrying him off with Tejasswi Prakash: Meri shaadi, breakup main announce…

Actor Karan Kundrra has criticised the ‘new age tabloids' for marrying him off to girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening, Karan asked them to confirm the news with him instead of simply reporting it. He also warned them that they were crossing the line. (Also Read | Karan Kundrra remembers first meeting with Tejasswi Prakash’s parents: ‘They are very sweet and simple’) Karan Kundrra reacted to reports about him and Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan Kundrra schools ‘new age tabloids'

Karan wrote, "Dear new age tabloids I’m sick of you marrying me off this year or next, announcing my engagement on a reality show, just coz we’re in Dubai.. I understand it gives you a lot of numbers and it’s all about that these days apparently but to most of you me or my agent are just a phone call away.. why don’t you just call and confirm?"

Karan warns them against marrying him with GF

"Abhi thoda zyaada ho ra hai nai (Isn't it a bit too much now)???? Meri shaadi/engagement/roka/bacha/breakup/midlife crisis mein khud announce kar loon please (Can I announce my wedding/engagement/baby/ breakup/ midlife crisis). (Folded hands, salute and red heart emoji) love and engagement to y’all always (kissing face emoji)," concluded his note.

About Karan and Tejasswi's relationship

Recently, Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan reported that Karan and Tejasswi Prakash could get married in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Dubai Bling. Tejasswi and Karan have been together since they appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 (2021-22). Ever since they confessed their love for each other on the reality show, speculations around their marriage and engagement have been rife.

They have also introduced each other to their families, which further fuelled the speculations. Recently, Karan appeared on Bharti Singh’s podcast, where he spoke about Tejasswi and revisited his first meeting with her parents.

What Karan recently said about Tejasswi, her family

Karan had said, “I sat with her parents for 30 minutes, after which her mom said, ‘You can take my daughter with you now.’ They are very sweet and simple people, even Tejasswi is very normal and down to earth. She is often very bossy, but her best quality is that she doesn’t get suppressed. You cannot dominate her. If I cannot explain to her the logic behind something, it won’t work. She is very street smart that way."