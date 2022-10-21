Karan Kundrra raises voice to find missing Zulfiqar Khan: His friends and family need closure

It has been over 75 days since media veteran Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan (Former COO of Balaji Telefilms) went missing in Kenya, and now actor and friend Karan Kundrra is putting all his energy in pulling the attention on the case, and finding answers. In fact, he has also joined the petition requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene with the Government of Kenya and help find him.

“After Raj Nayak (Former COO of Viacom 18) sir, someone who has worked with him, called me and informed me that it is not a normal disappearance, and that something is fishy. She even mentioned that it can be a potential abduction. That’s when we understood the seriousness about it all. Abhi tak tak lag raha tha ke he is somewhere jahan pe network nahi hoga,” says Kundrra, who recently tweeted about his bond with Zulfiqar.

The 38-year-old adds, “It has been over 75 days, and when I went over the articles and posts, I also sensed that it is not a normal case of a person gone missing. There is one article which mentions that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The actor has already signed the petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene with the Government of Kenya to help find him. Now, he is using his social media to raise his voice, and get more support.

“The reason we are asking people to sign the petition is to create a buzz because we need the government to actually step in, especially the Government of Kenya to take the matter seriously. We are trying to create as much noise as possible. His family has no clue about his whereabouts. No one knows where he is, what happened to him. It is a very helpless kind of situation.”

In fact, the turn of events made him revisit his last conversation with Zulfiqar, which was through Instagram just 15 days before he went missing. Kundrra reveals that he and Zulfiqar bonded over their common love for travel.

“He had sent some pictures from Jammu Kashmir as he knew I also love to travel. Kabhi kabhi pata nahi chalta seriousness of the situation. His family needs closure, they should know what happened to him, is he in jail, or if he is even alive,” he continues, “Just thinking about his situation and what he might be going through is scary ke kidhar phase gaya hai, kaisa hai, he might be feeling so alone, and frightened thinking ke pata nahi kab tak zinda rakehnge.”

The petition, hopes Kundrra, will create pressure on the government to find him. “He is an Indian citizen, who is missing with a possibility that he might have been kidnapped, or could be a political prisoner.”

The actor, who has worked with Zulfiqar in reality show Lock Upp, reveals that the Indian government has also started the process of looking for him.

“We still need to create awareness and pressure on the Kenyan government and authority. I strongly believe that our efforts will not go to waste. When people will stand up and demand an answer, somebody has to take notice of it. The Indian government is extremely powerful, and has helped so many people in the past. I don’t think they will let go of him,” Kundrra states.

Now, the actor just wants more people to drive the lookout mission by signing the petition. “He has been an integral part of the industry, might not be in the front of the camera but behind the camera. A lot of people are behind him, we want to create awareness so that people ask questions, and there is pressure to give us the answers,” he concludes.

