tv

Karan Kundrra schools Twitter user over sarcastic comment on Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh: 'Jiju is also human'

Karan Kundrra criticised a Twitter user for their comment after they made fun of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh's social media following in a sarcastic comment.
Karan Kundrra defended Bigg Boss 15 housemate Ritesh Singh after a Twitter user made fun of his social media following.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 04:32 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Karan Kundrra finished as the second runner-up on the recently-concluded Bigg Boss 15. During his stay in the house, Karan maintained more or less cordial relations with most of the housemates. And it seems he is standing up for them even after the show ended.

On Monday, Karan defended Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh after a popular Bigg Boss fan account roasted Ritesh for having relatively low social media followers. Both Rakhi and Ritesh were Karan's housemates on Bigg Boss 15.

The Khabri, a popular Twitter account that chronicles the Bigg Boss journeys, posted a screengrab of Ritesh's Instagram live on Sunday with a sarcastic caption that read, "History Created. #BiggBoss15 Contestant #Ritesh registered a highest viewers of 111 on his Instagram Live. Biggest Ever." The tweet- seemingly mocked the low numbers generated by Ritesh's live chat.

In the past, Instagram lives by other Bigg Boss 15 reached as many as 3000 live viewers, much higher than Ritesh's 111. Karan Kundrra, however, took offence to the jibe, and responded to the account with an advice to be kinder. "I understand that you meant it like a joke.. but mocking someone this way is not cool bro," Karan tweeted. Referring to Ritesh as jiju (brother-in-law), he further added, "I’ve spent time with Jiju and he is also human like you and me and with real emotions too.. put yourself in his shoes and think how he would feel."

The Khabri admitted to their mistake of going overboard and apologised in a follow up tweet. Quote tweeting Karan's response, the account wrote, "Kya hi bolun ab. Yahan me pighal gaya (Now what do I say. I melted here). I agree it went a little over but this tweet was only done to cool down a situation on twitter. Sorry if he felt bad."

Also read: Karan Kundrra explains his controversial post-Bigg Boss tweet: 'It was quite disappointing...'

In a recent interview for Hindustan Times, Karan addressed the disappointment he experienced on not winning the show. "It was quite disheartening and disappointing that I did not make it to the top two. I was disappointed because we put in 17 weeks of this mad, mad, hard work," he said.

 

Topics
bigg boss 15 karan kundrra rakhi sawant
