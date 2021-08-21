Karan Mehra hasn't called his son in months, didn't send birthday presents he posted pictures of: Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal, who has accused her estranged husband Karan Mehra of domestic abuse, has said that she doesn't want alimony from him, but wants to lead an independent life.

In an interview, Nisha Rawal also accused Karan Mehra of holding on to her jewellery and property papers despite their separation. Nisha filed a police complaint against Karan in June, after an alleged domestic disturbance in which, she said, he pushed her against a wall and caused a head injury.

She told a leading daily that she tried to resolve their differences several times, planning staycations and even speaking to his parents, but the 'final nail in the coffin was when he admitted to having an extramarital affair'.

She said, “I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials. He took away all my jewellery and everything I got with me during our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery he has disposed of because I need to start my life again. Meri mom ke property ke papers bhi uske paas pade hue hain (my mother's property papers are also with him), which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me.”

Nisha also said that Karan hasn't spoken to their son Kavish since his birthday in June, and that the presents he publicly said that he'd bought for Kavish never came in. “He called just once on Kavish’s birthday (June 18) on an actor’s friend’s number to wish him. He posted a picture of gifts he had ordered for Kavish on his birthday. I want to know why those gifts never reached our son. Let me tell you, he hasn’t called Kavish even once since his birthday," she said.

Karan has countered Nisha's claims and said in several interviews that Nisha spat at him on the night of the alleged altercation, and staged the injury on her head amid their ongoing divorce dispute.