Karan Mehra accuses Nisha Rawal of physical abuse: 'There came a point when I became suicidal'

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's feud has taken a new turn. After Nisha claimed that Karan was physically abusive with her, the actor has now accused Nisha of being physically abusive towards him. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said that their relationship has been strained to the point that he began having suicidal thoughts.

Speaking with a leading daily, Karan said, "She has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. (When she gets angry, she gets physical, she doesn't understand anything). She starts throwing and breaking things."

"I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga (it began activating again). Things have been bad since the past four-five years and there came a point when I became suicidal," he added.

The couple has been married for over nine years. Karan and Nisha have a son, Kavish. Karan was arrested on May 31 after Nisha filed a police complaint against him over allegations of physical assault. He was bailed out a few hours later. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Karan denied allegations of physically assaulting Nisha and added that she staged the injury as he refused to give her the alimony amount she asked for.

Nisha also claimed that Karan was having an extramarital affair. She said that she learned about it a 'couple of months ago' and confronted him about it after discovering his text messages. He, however, has denied the allegations of infidelity.

Speaking with ANI, Karan expressed his concern about the couple's son. “I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening,” he said.





If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

