Karan Mehra: It’s been an emotional, disturbing and painful time for me

“It has been more than three months and I am fighting the battle. The matter is subjudice so I don’t want to talk much about it,” says actor Karan Mehra. Earlier this year, his wife, actor Nisha Rawal had accused Mehra of domestic violence and filed a police complaint. In May, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting her and later released on bail. Amid the ongoing domestic dispute, Mehra, who hasn’t seen his son Kavish in 100 days, says, “I have not seen Kavish since more than 100 days, not able to enter my home or take my belongings. It has been an emotional, disturbing and painful time for all of us. We are fighting it as a family.”

Mehra asserts that everyone in his family, including his parents, were falsely implicated in the case and it has been tough. “It is not right to put my parents through all this, especially when my dad is a heart patient. It is quite disturbing. The proceedings, the process and the fight are not easy. I am out of my house while she and her brother are in the house, aaram se,” says the actor, who has been shooting for his Punjabi show in the meanwhile which keeps him “going and is distracting”.

He reveals he has proof of every implication and will share them with the authorities “at the right time”. He explains, “You can’t go head on in such matters. One can say anything about anyone but it doesn’t make it the truth. I don’t have to counter and give my safai to every allegation and not doing so, doesn’t make me wrong. It doesn’t have to be a public trial. Kavish will see stories online of our fights. Things are being handled legally and I will let things take their course.”

The actor’s experiences have taught him that it is an uphill fight for men when implicated in a domestic violence case. He shares that feels sorry for men as the law often favours women. He says, “If a person like me is going through this, then one can’t even imagine what a regular guy must be going through. It is very difficult for you personally, family, people associated with you and for your work. Thankfully, I have so many people who have been supportive, which really matters to me.”