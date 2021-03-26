Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava shares ‘5 ways to get your body back after having a baby’ but there is a twist

Actor Ankita Bhargava shared an inspirational video for new mothers. She said that she has been flooded with queries on how she got her pre-pregnancy body back. She has a one-year-old daughter, Mehr, with her husband, actor Karan Patel.

“I got a lot of messages asking me - HOW I GOT MY BODY BACK AFTER HAVING A BABY?!! So i decided to give out my top 5 tips for all you Mommyz out there! Hope it works for u too!” she captioned her Instagram post.

However, in the video, Ankita did not give any weight loss tips but instead urged new mothers to be ‘proud’ of their bodies for enduring childbirth. “1. You never lost your body to begin with 2. It just changed a little bit and that's okay 3. Be proud of these changes 4. Respect your body for what it has created 5. Be kind to your body for it has endured a lot,” the text on the video read.

Karan and Ankita tied the knot in May 2015 and welcomed Mehr in December 2019. In January, the couple took her to the Maldives on her first-ever holiday.

Also see: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office with a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’ designed by Gauri Khan

Ankita often shares glimpses of her cute moments with Karan and Mehr, as well as insights into their parenting techniques. Last week, she posted about prioritising their daughter over cellphones.

“We had decided as a Family to always put MEHR over and above our MOBILE PHONES! Yet it is a task to stay on track everyday ! And to avoid picking up the phone while spending time with Mehr! Yes we slip every once in a while! 🤦🏼‍♀️But We conciously keep reminding eachother to put the phone down if anyone of us is found surfing randomly or picking up a non-work & not so urgent calls around Mehr! We are learning and getting better at prioritising!” she wrote, adding that calls and messages can wait ‘but your baby’s childhood will never come back’.