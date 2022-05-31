Karan V Grover marries girlfriend Poppy Jabbal, shares their wedding photo: 'We finally did it'

Actor Karan V Grover married his longtime girlfriend, actor Poppy Jabbal, on Tuesday. Karan shared a photo from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. Actors Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall and others attended their wedding. Also Read: Wanted to be clean shaven for a long time but was always stuck in the beard look because of shoots: Karan V Grover

Sharing a photo of the newlyweds, Karan wrote, “MayDay‼️ MayDay!! We finally did it. 31•05•2022." In their wedding picture, Karan and Poppy are seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits.

Karan V Grover gets married to Poppy Jabbal.

Actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Sunny Singh, Sahil Anand and others congratulated the couple by commenting on his post. One fan wrote, “You guys look like a dream. Congratulations.” While one wrote, “Hope you guys always stay happy. Congratulations,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Earlier, a source told ETimes, "Karan and Poppy are all set to tie the knot on June 1st. The wedding will take place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding functions have already begun. Karan and Poppy's common friends Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall will be attending the wedding and they have already left for the wedding. Karan and Poppy are tying the knot in a hush-hush wedding away from the hustle-bustle of city life. The couple will also be throwing a reception party."

Karan and Poppy met at a car parking for the first time, they later met each other again through common friends, following which they started dating. Karan was earlier in a relationship with actor Kavita Kaushik. The two were in a relationship for a long time.

Karan has appeared in several Hindi television shows, such as, Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Teri Meri Love Stories, Lakhon Mein Ek, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, Gulmohar Grand and many more.

