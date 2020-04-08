Wanted to be clean shaven for a long time but was always stuck in the beard look because of shoots: Karan V Grover

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:14 IST

Celebrities have been sharing daily social media updates during this quarantine period, but one unique post that caught the eye was by actor Karan V Grover, who put out a video in which he’s seen cutting his own hair and getting rid of his beard after five long years.

“As an actor, one always wants to keep experimenting with their looks. I always wanted to see myself clean shaven for a while now, but I was always stuck in the beard or stubble look with some shoot or the other. I had thought that after finishing the shoot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, I’ll trim my hair and I’ll go clean shaven for a few weeks,” he shares.

That’s when the coronavirus lockdown hit. “Then I thought since I’m not going to be going out to meet anyone or to shoot anything or do any look test, this was the best period to experiment and see myself clean shaven,” the actor adds.

Grover is “very occupied”, he says, during this self isolation time. He is not just being a classic “binge watcher”, but writing down some of his ideas and immersing himself in household chores such as cooking and cleaning, a glimpse of which he keeps giving to his fans on Instagram. He’s also trying some yoga. One newfound subject that has caught his interest is the stock market.

Besides that, the 37-year-old actor hopes and prays that we keep practicing “everything we’re doing in terms of hygiene, social distancing, sanitation and in terms of maintaining the ecological balance with nature” to prevent anymore epidemics and pandemics.

And he also believes the big learning from this situation is to realise the importance of our police, our sanitation workers and our medical fraternity. “We have to create funds and systems for these workers and their families,” Grover adds.

