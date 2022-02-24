Karan Wahi nervous about shooting in London amid pandemic

Actor Karan Wahi is off to London, UK, to shoot the remaining schedule of a web series, which got suspended due to Covid-19 outbreak on set amid the third wave of the virus crisis. And he admits that shooting abroad during the pandemic is not easy.

“I am excited about going to London to complete the shoot which we left incomplete, but also nervous. Last time when I was in London, the lockdown was in full swing,” says Wahi.

The 35-year-old actor adds, “We went when the third wave had begun globally, around November 2021. We had to fly back because few of us tested positive, so we couldn’t shoot. We had just a two-three day schedule left when five or six of us on the set contracted the virus. I would say that it is sheer luck because we shot there for 28 days and nothing happened, but the last two days got messed up for everybody”.

Wahi points out that during his last schedule, he noticed people in London had stopped wearing masks, saying, “I think only we were wearing masks, and the entire city was chilling”.

Now, Wahi hopes people don’t get complacent this time around. “There are challenges shooting abroad as well as in India during the crisis. We keep shooting and thinking, at what cost. It is very subjective. The only thing that we can do is be really careful,”adds the actor, stressing that even bio-bubble hold no relevance these days.

“It is not possible because a lot of people don’t believe in it, or are just fed up. So, there are challenges and eventualities, and we have to be careful and the rest probably is sheer luck,” says the 35-year-old.

Wahi is not in London for a long schedule this time, and shares that it will wrap up in a week. “Now the things are better when it comes to the crisis, and I hope all goes well,” he signs off.

