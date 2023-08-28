Karanvir Bohra reveals he texted Deepika Padukone to convey his interest in being part of Don 3

For Karanvir Bohra, a prayer that’s always on his lips is to have lots of work and to be busy all the time. However, last year did not turn out as great as he expected it to be at the professional front. “Last year itna kaam nahi tha. So, I kept myself busy with YouTube. Earning money was not the problem. I was doing that through videos. But for an actor, to be in front of the camera on set and shooting is a different kind of high,” he says.

Karanvir Bohra has been part of shows like Jamai Raja and Kumkum Bhagya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ask the reason for the dull phase in his career last year, and he explains how it’s part and parcel of an actor’s life. “Work is like that. Sometimes there are great phases, other times there are lows, and last year was one of those times. But no matter what, I am very clear that I am not going to go around asking people ki mujhe kaam do. When the time comes, they will choose me based on my performances. But I’m not going to ask for work. Woh sab maine pehle bahut pooch liya, and I used to call everybody,” he recalls.

That being said, the actor, who turns 41 today, mentions that things are getting better. “This birthday onwards, I have a lot on my plate. I am doing multiple shows, music videos and a lot more. In fact, I am wondering how will I be able to manage so much,” he tells us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Bohra does not like asking for work, he believes it’s important to convey your desire as an artiste to be part of certain good projects. “I do convey my wish to work with certain people on certain projects, but in a dignified manner, and not come across as desperate. I tell them to keep me in mind,” he shares, and goes on to narrate a recent incident when he messaged a top Bollywood actor.

“When I got to know that Ranveer Singh is doing Don 3, I was really keen to play the villain opposite him. But I don’t know Farhan Akhtar or anybody in his production house. So, out of the blue, I messaged Deepika Padukone (Ranveer Singh’s wife) . I thought luck try kar lete hain because you never know. Deepika and I know each other, but we don’t meet as such. So I dropped her a message and conveyed my interest in being part of the film,” he continues, “And she replied back saying, ‘I can’t help you this way but I can help you with the name of the person who does casting for the banner making the film’. Coincidently, I had the person’s contact number. Maine use message kara ki mere layak aisa koi role ho, let me know. I would love to do it. So, you need to have that urge in you as an actor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON