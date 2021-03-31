Home / Entertainment / Tv / Karanvir Bohra looks lovingly at his newborn in these new pics: 'Just love the way you look at me, it makes my heart mel
Karanvir Bohra looks lovingly at his newborn in these new pics: 'Just love the way you look at me, it makes my heart mel

Karanvir Bohra shares new pics with youngest daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow. They look totally adorable together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Karanvir Bohra poses with youngest daughter Gia Vanessa Snow.

Actor Karanvir Bohra has shared adorable pictures with his three-month-old daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow. The post is winning one and all with the cute father-daughter duo posing in the loveliest manner.

One of the images shows Karanvir and Gia staring lovingly in each other's eyes as she lies comfortably in his lap. Another one has Karannvir touching her chin adorably. While Karanvir is seen bare-chested in the pictures, the baby is wrapped in a pink printed blanket.

Karanvir shared the pics and wrote, "I just love the way you look at me, it makes my heart melt @snowflake282219." His wife Teejay Sidhu dropped a few heart emojis on the post.

Mahii Vij commented, "Beautiful," while Zareen Khan dropped a few heart emojis and wrote, "Awwww." Aashka Goradia posted a few smileys. His friend Rahul Loomba also wrote, "Awww so cute!! Jaldi aao wapis with the cuties." Karanvir was quick to respond with, "yessss," and posted a few heart emojis.

Karanvir and Teejay welcomed their third child, Gia Vanessa, in December last year. On Valentine’s Day, he revealed the baby's face and shared the meaning of her name. “Meet my new #valentine. @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love #omnamoshivaya. Gia= Mother Earth (mata parvati ka roop). Vanessa= god of love. Snow= with love from her sisters,” he wrote alongside a picture of the baby girl resting in his arms.

Karanvir had posted a picture of Gia earlier this month as she completed three months. "Happy 3 months my angel @snowflake282219 they way your mum @bombaysunshine was feeling emotional about you, my feelings are same too.. You are going to grow up so fast and poof! You will be a teenager....I want to cherish every moment I get with you, Im proud of many things in life, but nothing beats being a father I'm your #superdad #happybirthday once again," he wrote.

