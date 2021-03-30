IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' of This Is The End, clarifies Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen clarified his recent remarks about Emma Watson.
Seth Rogen clarified his recent remarks about Emma Watson.
hollywood

Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' of This Is The End, clarifies Seth Rogen

  • In a statement posted on Twitter, Seth Rogen clarified that his recent comments about Emma Watson wrongly gave the perception that she stormed off the set of This Is The End.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 09:49 PM IST

Actor-director Seth Rogen has clarified that British star Emma Watson did not leave the set of his 2013 movie This Is The End over a scene she did not like.

Rogen's statement came after he seemingly confirmed the rumour that Watson had stormed off the set of the comedy film, which he had directed with partner Evan Goldberg.

The sequence featured Danny McBride embracing cannibalism, and incorporated a gimp mask-wearing Channing Tatum, playing himself in the movie, as his prisoner on a leash.

During an interview with British GQ magazine, Rogen was asked about the incident and he said, "I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was."

After many publications ran the story with Rogen's remark on the alleged incident, he decided to set the record straight by posting a statement on Twitter.

"I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's sh***y that the perception is that she did," the actor said.

"The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically, and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls****," he added.

Also read | Sushmita Sen shares note on unhealthy relationship patterns: ‘I speak from experience’

Rogen said there was a miscommunication between him and Watson that led her to an "uncomfortable position".

"She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a sh***y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did.

"We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it," Rogen said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
emma watson seth rogen

Related Stories

Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
hollywood

When Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter: 'Do I want to be a part of this?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Emma Watson, more than her co-stars, would struggle with wanting to not return to the Harry Potter series.
READ FULL STORY
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
hollywood

Emma Watson's manager denies her retirement from acting, fans react

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP