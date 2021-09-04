Karanvir Bohra reacts after being called 'gareeb' for driving Ciaz to Sidharth Shukla's home

Actor Karanvir Bohra has slammed a media person for calling him ‘poor’ as he visited late actor Sidharth Shukla's Mumbai residence in a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Karanvir went to his house on Thursday to pay his last respects to Sidharth.

Taking to Instagram, Karanvir shared a video in which he along with his wife Teejay Sidhu, stood below Sidharth's apartment waiting for their car.

In the video, a person is heard saying, “Ciaz mein aaye hai, gareeb gareeb dikh raha hai yeh toh (He has come in Ciaz. He appears to be a poor person).” Karanvir spoke to a few police officials seated nearby and then got inside his car and drove away.

Karanvir captioned the post, "'Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!' So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name."

Sidharth Shukla died at 40 years old on Thursday morning in Mumbai and was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital. However, the exact reason behind his death has not been revealed yet.

Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the cremation on Friday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium. Karanvir was among others who reached the crematorium to pay their respects to Sidharth.

Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz, were present at the crematorium. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta and Abhinav Shukla were also seen.

The actor last appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill. The late actor rose to fame with the hit TV shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan slams those 'giving interviews' after meeting Sidharth Shukla's grieving family; 'Don't be khabri'

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Broken But Beautiful 3, in which he played the role of Agastya.