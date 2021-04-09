Home / Entertainment / Tv / Karanvir Bohra's newborn interrupts romantic moment between him and wife Teejay, watch their silhouette challenge
Karanvir Bohra's newborn interrupts romantic moment between him and wife Teejay, watch their silhouette challenge

Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu took the silhouette challenge but gave it a twist. Their youngest daughter Gia made an appearance too.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have three daughters together.

Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu took the silhouette challenge, a new social media trend. In a funny twist, their newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Bohra also made an appearance.

Karanvir wrote: "This #silhouettechallenge will remain a challenge till my kids don’t grow up.... when will I get to put my head on your shoulder @bombaysunshine." The video shows the couple's romantic moment being interrupted by the sound of Gia crying.

A number of his industry friends reacted on it; Srishty Rode dropped many laughing face emojis. Actor Mansi Srivastava said: "Hahahahaha epic." Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra said: "Hahahaa !! The bitter truth!"

Gia was born in December. They already have twin daughters together, named Bella and Vienna.

After Gia's birth, speaking to Spotboye, Karanvir had said: “Yes, it’s another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it’s another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. I consider myself most blessed. Om Namashivay.”

Before Gia's birth, Teejay had written on Instagram how it was legal to find out the gender of the baby in Canada (Gia was born there) but Karanvir and she had avoided doing so.

She wrote on Instagram: “So we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl. In Canada we’re allowed to find out but we wanted to keep it a surprise. And really, it doesn’t matter. However, I am a little nervous - I don’t know how to handle boys! I only know how to raise girls! And three little girls would be so sweet - my little girl gang!”

Karanvir had earlier told Hindustan Times about having a baby during the pandemic. “We have been hearing a lot of this and that this is going to be a lockdown baby. But I think it was more like a calling. Both Teejay and I are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses.”

