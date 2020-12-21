Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl: ‘I’m become Charlie with three angels’
Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu have been blessed with a baby girl. The child was born in Vancouver in Canada, as per a report. Karanvir and Teejay are already parents to twin girls.
Speaking to Spotboye, Karanvir was quoted as saying: “Yes, it’s another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it’s another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. I consider myself most blessed. Om Namashivay.”
“I’ve become Charlie , now that I’ve got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi Sarawsati and Parvati,” he added.
Sharing a video, before the new arrival, Karanvir had written on Instagram: “Entering the hospital like “love mera hit hit” Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky.”
