Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl: ‘I’m become Charlie with three angels’

TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu become parents to a baby girl, who was born in Vancouver, Canada. They are parents to twin girls.

tv Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 09:50 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu have been blessed with a baby girl. The child was born in Vancouver in Canada, as per a report. Karanvir and Teejay are already parents to twin girls.

Speaking to Spotboye, Karanvir was quoted as saying: “Yes, it’s another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it’s another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. I consider myself most blessed. Om Namashivay.”

“I’ve become Charlie , now that I’ve got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi Sarawsati and Parvati,” he added.

Sharing a video, before the new arrival, Karanvir had written on Instagram: “Entering the hospital like “love mera hit hit” Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky.”

