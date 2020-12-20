Karanvir Bohra dances with joy as he reaches hospital for wife Teejay Sidhu’s delivery: ‘Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky’

bollywood

Karanvir Bohra is excited about becoming a father again. He shared a video of himself, dancing with joy, with an infant car seat in hands, as he arrived at the hospital for his wife Teejay Sidhu’s delivery.

“Entering the hospital like ‘love mera hit hit’ Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki (Whether it is a boy or girl) I’m going to be lucky,” he captioned his Instagram post. He already has twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.

Currently, Karanvir and Teejay are in Canada, for her delivery. Recently, she said that though they are allowed to find out the child’s gender in Canada, they would rather keep it a surprise.

In an Instagram post, Teejay wrote, “So we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl. In Canada we’re allowed to find out but we wanted to keep it a surprise. And really, it doesn’t matter. However, I am a little nervous - I don’t know how to handle boys! I only know how to raise girls! And three little girls would be so sweet - my little girl gang!” She also asked her fans for name suggestions.

Earlier, Karanvir had told Hindustan Times that they did not plan to conceive during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have been hearing a lot of this and that this is going to be a lockdown baby. But I think it was more like a calling. Both Teejay and I are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses,” he had said.

“All throughout the lockdown, we have heard so much that there would be fights among couples and there would be babies, I was like let’s make the best of this lockdown,” he had added.

