Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan to make debut as author with Pregnancy Bible, announces book on son Taimur’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make debut as author with Pregnancy Bible, announces book on son Taimur’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her first book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, on her son Taimur’s birthday. The book will cover a range of topics, from morning sickness to diet and fitness.

bollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut book will release next year.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut book will release next year.
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her debut as an author, and on the occasion of her son Taimur’s fourth birthday, took to Instagram to announce her first book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. The book will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead.

In an Instagram post, Kareena wrote, “Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021. #newbeginnings #announcement #newbook #authorsofindia #pregnancybible #pregnant #pregnancytips #juggernautbooks #preggers #preggo #momtobe.”

A statement from the publisher said that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible ‘will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms, and include the actress’s tips on everything from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery’.

 

“I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. ln this book I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women,” Kareena said.

Also see: Ankita Lokhande kisses boyfriend Vicky Jain at birthday bash, grooves to Garmi with BFF Rashami Desai. See inside pics, video

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. They already have a son, Taimur, who turned four today. Saif, too, is gearing up to make his debut as an author with an autobiography, which will come out next year.

Currently, Kareena is shooting for her radio show, What Women Want, on which she calls celebrity guests to discuss a number of topics, from motherhood to modern-day dating. Her next release is Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.

