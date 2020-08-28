e-paper
Home / TV / Karanvir Bohra, Teejay announce pregnancy: 'We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again'

Karanvir Bohra, Teejay announce pregnancy: ‘We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again’

Teejay Sidhu is pregnant and she, along with husband Karanvir Bohra, announced it on Instagram on Friday.

tv Updated: Aug 28, 2020 15:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Karanvir Bohra shared a picture with wife Teejay Sidhu to announce her pregnancy.
Karanvir Bohra shared a picture with wife Teejay Sidhu to announce her pregnancy.
         

TV actors Teejay Sidhu and husband Karanvir Bohra are all set to welcome their third child and shared the news on Instagram. The couple already have four-year-old twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella.

Karanvir wrote on Instagram, “Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever.”

 

 

Teejay also shared a beautiful picture of her baby bump as the couple posed together. “So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don’t choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you,” she wrote.

Teejat and Karanvir were showered with love and wishes as fans and friends flooded the comments sections of their social media posts. Actors Sameera Reddy, Vikas Kalantari, Surbhi Jyoti, Gauahar Khan and Srishti Rode congratulated the couple. Filmmaker and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap also commented, “Big congratulations.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to claim that Sushant Singh Rajput had a fear of flying: ‘Who came up with this tacky script?’

Meanwhile, Karanvir and his family are doing their bit to ameliorate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. His parents Mahendra Bohra and Madhu Bohra are helping the needy by preparing 101 hot meals every day. “My mom has always been doing seva. Now, since the lockdown, they have been preparing hot meals everyday both for lunch and dinner for the homeless and migrant workers,” he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.

