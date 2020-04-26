e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘What is azaan,’ ask Karanvir Bohra’s kids. His reply has won people over

‘What is azaan,’ ask Karanvir Bohra’s kids. His reply has won people over

Karanvir Bohra has also shared a video and it has now tugged at people’s heartstrings.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows little kid of Karanvir Bohra with folded hands.
The image shows little kid of Karanvir Bohra with folded hands. (Twitter/@KVBohra)
         

A recent tweet by actor Karanvir Bohra is winning people over and for all the right reasons. The tweet details his reply to his kids asking about azaan.

Bohra shared his kids heard azaan for the first time and asked about it. He explained to them what it is called and that the prayer is done five times a day. Then he asked the little ones to wish everyone on Ramzan. He also shared a video and it has now tugged at people’s heartstrings. There’s a chance that the video will make you go ‘aww’ too.

Since being shared the video has gathered over 11,000 views and close to 2,800 like – and the numbers are only increasing. While many took the opportunity to tweet Ramzan Mubarak to Bohra and his family, others appreciated his answer. A few also wrote that the kids are absolutely adorable.

“So sweet,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cute kids,” expressed another. “So precious this is, Ramadan Mubarak everyone” tweeted a third. “So sweet of them K.V, you are raising them beautifully,” commented a fourth.

“That’s really cute..Ramzan Mubarak to you too and your little angels. May this holy month brings lots of happiness, wealth and good fortune in your lives,” wished a fifth one. “God bless you and your family. Such class of human being you are...may your tribe increase,” prayed a sixth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video? Aren’t the little ones undeniably charming?

tags
top news
Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads
Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads
‘Clear bottlenecks, ramp up Covid-19 testing’: Rahul Gandhi tells PM in tweet
‘Clear bottlenecks, ramp up Covid-19 testing’: Rahul Gandhi tells PM in tweet
PM Modi says India helped others, lauds people’s fight against Covid-19
PM Modi says India helped others, lauds people’s fight against Covid-19
Covid-19 LIVE: Maharashtra govt putting people’s lives in danger, says Fadnavis
Covid-19 LIVE: Maharashtra govt putting people’s lives in danger, says Fadnavis
With record 931 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Singapore emerges as Asia’s hotspot
With record 931 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Singapore emerges as Asia’s hotspot
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news