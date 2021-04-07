Abhishek Bachchan humbly responds to Twitter user who suggests only Gujaratis can do justice to Harshad Mehta's story

Abhishek Bachchan believes in killing ‘em with kindness. He humbly responded to a Twitter user who suggested that no one can live up to the high standard set by the team of Scam 1992. The nine-episode series, directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, is based on the life of scam-tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Abhishek’s next release, The Big Bull, is inspired by the same subject.

“No wonder why one can never match the bar set by team #Scam1992 .. no unwanted rap song, only theme music.. no unnecessary drama, to the point writing.. and most important is the flavour ‘Gujarati ke upar kahani banane wala, act karnewala, direct karnewala ... Sab Gujarati’ (The ones who brought to life the story of a Gujarati - the actor and director - are Gujarati too),” a woman tweeted.

Replying to her, Abhishek mentioned his love for Gujarati food and said that his manager is also Gujarati. “Hey, just came across this tweet. I’ve acted in #TheBigBull does it count if I love Gujarati food and my favourite restaurant is @gordhan_thal in Amdavad? Plus my manager is also Gujarati..... please say yes,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hey, just came across this tweet. I’ve acted in #TheBigBull does it count if I love Gujarati food and my favourite restaurant is @gordhan_thal in Amdavad? Plus my manager is also Gujarati..... please say yes 🙏🏽😊 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 7, 2021





Earlier this week, Abhishek replied to a Twitter user who already watched Scam 1992 and wanted ‘one reason to watch’ The Big Bull. “I’m in it,” the actor wrote, with wink and laughing emojis.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz, Ram Kapoor and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The film is getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek pointed out that while Scam 1992 was a web series that was stretched out over nine episodes, The Big Bull is a film. He said that while it is 'understandable' why people are drawing similarities between the two projects, the film takes a different approach to telling the story.

