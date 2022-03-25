Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu decide to send daughters to school in Canada

Actor Karanvir Bohra and actor-host Teejay Sidhu have decided to enrol their five-year-old twin daughters, Bella and Vienna, in a school in Canada instead of India. The couple admits it has been the hardest decision they had to make as parents.

“We want them to have the experience of being with a teacher, having friends, studying in a classroom where all other children get. I would not want to deprive them of it, and that is why I decided to get them admitted to a school in Canada,” reveals Sidhu.

She adds, “The online school is so new to them. They don’t have a capacity or retention for that. In fact, we tried online schooling once, and it just didn’t work. They were so bored, or were looking around. They were laughing looking at each other and couldn’t concentrate on studies. That’s why we thought it is better if they study in Canada this year and once schools get normal (fully offline) they come back.”

Bohra agrees, and says, “I want them to go to school and have a real experience, and not just online school but offline school. So, that is why this year, they will be studying in Vancouver, Canada. The experience of school is very different. Pheli baar they will go to school and online school jaayein, usmein kya maaza”.

While the kids will stay with their maternal grandparents, the parents will shuffle between countries due to work. And it is one difficult decision which they had to make for their kids’ future. “It is a challenge because we work in India, aur sab log idhar hai. But fortunately, we have family support in Canada. So the kinds won’t be alone,” he adds.

Recently, Bohra made his directorial debut by directing his two daughters in a short film My Pink Shoes. But they don’t want their kids to skip education for acting, instead want them to “enjoy your life, go to school, and learn skills”.

“We don’t mind doing these smaller projects. But not long term projects which take up many years, and kids end up not going to school. We are not keen on that, neither are we trying to push our children into acting to fulfil our dreams. I feel acting builds confidence and they enjoy it. So we don’t mind pursuing it small projects but not at the cost of schooling,” Sidhu wraps up.