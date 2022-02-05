Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are married, see bride and groom's first pics, videos from the wedding

Actor Karishma Tanna on Saturday tied the knot with her fiance-businessman Varun Bangera. The actor wore a pink lehenga for the wedding along with matching jewellery. Varun opted for a white sherwani and matched his turban with her pink lehenga.

Several pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony also emerged online. In one of the clips, Varun Bangera was seen applying sindoor (vermillion) on Karishma Tanna's forehead. The wedding that took place at dusk against the sea, was attended by their friends, who cheered for them.

As Varun applied the vermillion, fireworks were lit for them. Both Karishma and Varun were seen laughing as their friends hooted. After that, the duo hugged each other and smiled for the camera.

In another video, the couple was seen sitting next to each other on a couch as Varun got ready to tie the mangalsutra (a necklace worn by a Hindu woman on her wedding day) around Karishma's neck. Their wedding venue overlooked the ocean on one side.

Earlier in the day, Karishma had shared pictures on Instagram, giving a glimpse into their mehendi ceremony. She shared a series of pictures from the pre-wedding festivity, in which she wore a yellow lehenga, with matching jewellery and flowers in her hair. Varun had worn maroon-coloured ethnic wear. They both sported dark glasses.

Karishma had also shared a video on Instagram as the duo danced and enjoyed the ceremony. They blew each other kisses, hugged and also cheered.

Karishma was seen smiling as she enjoyed a romantic moment with Varun. However, he turned and left a shocked Karishma behind. She looked at the camera and then at Varun with a confused expression. Karishma shouted, "Wait." Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Vibing with @varun_bangera #mehendi.”

