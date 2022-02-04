Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Karishma Tanna dances with fiance Varun Bangera at mehendi ceremony, blushes as he goes ‘oho’. Watch
tv

Karishma Tanna dances with fiance Varun Bangera at mehendi ceremony, blushes as he goes ‘oho’. Watch

Karishma Tanna blushed and hugged her fiance Varun Bangera as he complimented her while they danced together at their mehendi ceremony. Watch the video here.
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera dance together at their mehendi ceremony.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 06:11 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on Saturday (February 5). A new video from their mehendi ceremony showed them dancing together. She blushed and hugged him as he complimented her by saying, “Oho!”

Karishma shared pictures with Varun from the function and wrote, “Mehendi Hai @varun_bangera,” along with an orange heart emoji. While she was dressed in a yellow lehenga, he wore a red outfit designed by Punit Balana. In one photo, they gazed at each other lovingly, while in another, they were seen sharing a laugh.

Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif and Adaa Khan dropped heart emojis on Karishma’s Instagram post. “Love to both,” Amruta Khanvilkar commented. Fans also wished the soon-to-be-wed couple. “Congratulations ma’am. Have a happy and blessed life ahead,” one wrote, while another called them an ‘absolutely gorgeous couple’.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier in the day, a video of Karishma sitting on a chair while Varun helped her dry the mehendi on her feet with a hair dryer surfaced online. The two kicked off their wedding festivities on Thursday with a haldi ceremony. She posted photos from the function on Instagram and wrote, “Beginning of my forever,” and added an infinity symbol at the end.

Karishma and Varun got engaged in November last year. Ekta Kapoor shared a video with them from what appeared to be a post-engagement party. “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” she wrote.

Also see: Karishma Tanna smiles as she reveals wedding date with Varun Bangera to paparazzi. Watch

Karishma is known for her roles in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Baal Veer, Jeanie Aur Juju and Naagin 3. She was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 8 and winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She also acted in films such as Grand Masti, Sanju and Lahore Confidential.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
karishma tanna
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP