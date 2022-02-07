Karishma Tanna prepares sweet dish for 'pehli rasoi' ritual, shares video as husband Varun Bangera feeds her. Watch

Actor Karishma Tanna, who recently tied the knot with Varun Bangera, on Monday shared a video of her post-wedding rituals. Taking to Instagram, Karishma posted a video of her preparing a sweet dish at her home. At the end of the clip, we can see Varun feeding her the delicious dessert she had cooked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video started with Karishma Tanna giving a glimpse of her preparation of the dish. After that, she, along with Varun, offered a bowl at the altar. Following that, Varun fed her a spoonful of the sweet dish as she held the phone. Karishma also offered Varun the dish as she smiled and winked at the camera.

Karishma was dressed in a white T-shirt and pants while Varun too opted for casuals as they spent their time at home. Sharing the clip, Karishma captioned the post, "Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye (Let's have something sweet).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, videos appeared online of Karishma and Varun entering their home with a griha pravesh ceremony. The duo was seen being welcomed by Varun's mother. Karishma wore a pink saree for the occasion as she entered the home hand-in-hand with Varun. The groom opted for a yellow kurta.

The couple got married in Mumbai on Saturday as a wedding venue overlooking the sea. For the occasion, Karishma wore a pink lehenga along with matching jewellery. Varun opted for a white sherwani and pink turban.

Several pictures and videos from their wedding appeared online. In one of the clips, Varun was seen applying sindoor on Karishma's forehead. The bride also went down on her knees, in her wedding outfit, and gave him a flower. The wedding was set against the backdrop of a gorgeous sunset in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | New bride Karishma Tanna shares tender moment with husband Varun Bangera's mom at griha pravesh ceremony. Watch

Many of the couple's friends including Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Harleen Sethi, Ridhima Pandit and Terence Lewis, were part of the celebrations. After her wedding, Karishma celebrated at her reception party with her friends. In a video shared by Harleen, Karishma was seen dancing to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.