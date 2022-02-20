Kasautii's Cezanne Khan to tie the knot with girlfriend Afsheen this year: 'There is no perfect age to get married'

Actor Cezanne Khan, best known for playing Anurag Basu in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay has said that he is planning to tie the knot with his girlfriend Afsheen. They have been together for three years.

Cezanne proposed to Afsheen in 2020 after she cooked biryani for him. He has earlier described her as a “simple, family-oriented and honest girl.” Afsheen hails from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and the couple has been planning to get married since 2020, but their plans were postponed due to the pandemic.

Talking about his marriage plans with Afsheen, Cezanne told Times Of India, "We have been together for three years now and are happy. Had it not been for the pandemic, we would have been married by now. We plan to tie the knot later this year. Anyway, I feel there is no perfect age to get married."

He also opened up about why he chose to remain single earlier, he said, "I did not want to be in a rush to get married. I was looking for someone who is simple, family-oriented and honest. I was also looking for someone with good values and who would respect our relationship. And then I met Afsheen."

Cezanne became a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the early 2000s. He later played the character of Dr Dhruv Mehra in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si. He was last seen on the small screen in Seeta Aur Geeta, which aired in 2009. He later bagged the lead role as Harman Singh in Rashmi Sharma's television show Shakti--Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Rubina Dilaik.

He has also worked in Pakistani daily soaps such as Piya Ke Ghar Jaana Hai and Silsilay Chahat Ke.

