Kashmera Shah changes stance on Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy after saying he used to hit her

Actor Kashmera Shah has changed her stance on the Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal domestic violence controversy. While in an earlier interview, Kashmera had taken Nisha's side in the matter, she has now shared a long post on Instagram, speaking about how she will now stay 'neutral'.

Sharing a picture of Nisha, Karan and their son Kavish, Kashmera said that all three of them were her friends. "These are my friends. These are the people I love very much. All three of them. So when one is hurt by the other I am sure the other is also hurting. I am writing this today because I could not bring myself to take just one person’s side yesterday as I was told, and believe you me I am told by people from both sides. Then there were inane calls from the press hounding me as their friend asking me to wash their dirty laundry in public which I WILL NOT," she wrote in her post.

"Very few journalists called and understood my silence. Again I am against Anyone touching a woman without her permission but I am also against a Happy Family Breaking. So if you are asking me to take sides I choose to take the side of the young child here. I am here for him and I will do everything to help his mother protect him. I don’t know his father’s side at all but I cannot bash him as he is now and Always will be Kaavish’s dad so I choose to remain neutral," she added.

Kashmera also spoke about how doesn't need to prove to anyone that she is Nisha's friend. "I don’t have to show that I am Nisha’s friend by just liking her pictures or giving comments to instigate others. She knows I am here for her like I have always been. I don’t need Credit or Fame for my actions because I am Way Above that. So I choose not to wash my hands in this mud BUT I will stand by my friendship and I will be with Kaavish and his parents. I cannot have him grow up and see one more person taking sides and slinging mud at his parents. I know this is a more difficult path and not many may understand this but this is who I am. I am with my Friends No Matter What. People make mistakes and many do very bad things. PLEASE THINK ABOUT THE YOUNG BOY BEFORE YOU TREAT THIS AS GOSSIP. And for the ones that did not understand what I wrote let me be clear I AM AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE," she said.

Also read: Sonu Nigam reacts to Indian Idol row, says ‘undue advantage’ is being taken of Amit Kumar’s silence

Speaking with a leading daily, Kashmera had earlier said, "I am with Nisha and apparently he (Karan) did hit her and there were a lot of financial things he has messed up with and he has been hitting her for the last couple of times. We found out when we came to the house and Nisha has been quiet about it because it is a very personal thing. We knew there were problems but didn't know to what extent. And you cannot interfere also as a best friend you can just be with her."

Nisha filed a police complaint against Karan on Tuesday, accusing him of physically assaulting her. He was arrested and later released on bail. He said that she has falsely accused him of violence after he refused to pay her a huge amount as alimony.