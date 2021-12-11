Kashmera Shah says someone sent her pic of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh's first wife: ‘Has he lied to her?’

Kashmera Shah has once again come out in support of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant. She has expressed her disappointment over the news of Rakhi's husband Ritesh marrying her without informing her about his first marriage.

As soon as a picture of Ritesh's first wife and kid surfaced on the web, Kashmera tweeted, "Omg someone just sent me a picture of the so called husband of Rakhi being married to someone else. Has he lied to Rakhi? He better not have fooled her because he will have to deal with me when he gets out. Oh poor Rakhi. I hope this news is not true."

On Thursday, Kashmera had shown concern for Rakhi by slamming Ritesh for not being nice to her. She wrote in a message for Ritesh, “Will someone please tell #ritesh to talk nicely with #RakhiSawant I hate the way he talks to her or responds to her. Feel like slapping the stupid out of him. Rakhi ain’t stupid. Only her taste in men is bad I guess.”

In an interview to a Nation Next, Ritesh's alleged wife Snigdha Priya claimed that he had beaten her for several hours. She said while holding her son on her lap, “The way he was beating me, if I had stayed for the night, I wouldn't have been alive," and broke down. It is also revealed in the interview that Ritesh got married to her seven years ago and the two also have a six-year-old son.

She also reveals that they had last met in mid 2019 when Ritesh had come to Navada, Bihar and they had gone for sightseeing in surrounding areas. She also added that she have spoken to him in September this year.

Rakhi had broken the news of her marriage in 2019 with several pictures of her as a bride but none of Ritesh.