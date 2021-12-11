Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant blushes as husband Ritesh kisses her, contestants cheer for them

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh kissed on the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 15, and she could not stop blushing. Rakhi and Ritesh entered the show, hosted by Salman Khan, as wild card entries. It was the first time that Rakhi introduced her husband to the public.

Soon after she was given the responsibility of running the house, Rakhi Sawant woke everyone in the morning and asked them to start working. She playfully hit Karan Kundrra with a broom, asking him to prepare some tea, while he slept in his bed.

A few moments later, she complained that she felt that her internal organs were all displaced as she had been yelling since morning. Abhijit Bichukale and Rajiv Adatia then asked her to shut up. Soon, Ritesh walked up to her and held her in his arms, saying, “Chal tujhe swimming pool me nahlau (Come let me give you a bath in the swimming pool).” As they came close, Rakhi and Ritesh started gazing into each other’s eyes. The contestants sitting there cheered for them, and said, “Kiss, kiss, kiss.” Ritesh and Rakhi then kissed each other as everyone clapped.

Ritesh kisses Rakhi on Bigg Boss 15.

Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Abhijit Bichukale, and Kara Kundrra teased her as Raskhi blushed and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also clapped for her.

Earlier this week, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh had an ugly fight on the show. After having a showdown during a task, Rakhi and Ritesh complained to each other about their behaviour. An angry Rakhi had then asked Shamita Shetty, “He shoos me away, did you see? He shoos away Rakhi Sawant. I respect him a lot and that is why I do not say anything.” Ritesh also appeared irritated as he said, “I will ask Bigg Boss to remove me. I know I am definitely fed up with you.”

Rakhi became the first contestant to enter the ticket to the finale. The task also ended with the downgrading of Rashami Desai, Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijit Bichukale from their VIP status. Currently, Rakhi is the only VIP in the house.