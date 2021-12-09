On Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh says he’s fed up with her: ‘Don't come near me'

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh got into a fight on Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 and he even said he was fed up with her. She also blamed him for listening to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and not her.

During the ticket to finale task, Ritesh yelled at Rakhi Sawant for trying to teach him the game. “Don't come near me. You told me, and I understood. Do not repeat yourself,” he said.

After the showdown during a task, Rakhi and Ritesh told each other that they were not behaving in the right manner. Rakhi told Ritesh, “Unke saath reh ke unki baatein sunte ho. National tv pe mujhe dhakkhe dete ho (You spend time with them, you listen to them and you even push me around on national television).” Ritesh said, “You have no clue what is it that you are talking about.”

An angry Rakhi asked him, “Tum bahut smart ho! Mai buddhu hun? (You are very smart, am I stupid)?” Shamita Shetty, who was also sitting with Rakhi, said, “You guys have come here together, you are husband and wife. Support each other.” Ritesh then asked her, “Kya support karu (How should I support her)?” Shamita then asked them to avoid fighting on the show.

An angry Rakhi told Shamita, “Mujhe bhagata hai, tumne dekha? Rakhi Sawant ko? Mai pativrata hoon, patiki izzat krti hu isliye kuch bhi nahi bolti (He shoos me away, did you see? He shoos away Rakhi Sawant. I respect him a lot and that is why I do not say anything).” Ritesh also appeared irritated as he said, “Main jake Bigg Boss se bolta hoon ki mujhe hatao. Mujhe pata hai, mai definitely pak gaya hu tumse (I will ask Big Boss to remove me. I know I am definitely fed up with you).”

Ritesh entered Bigg Boss 15 house along with his wife, Rakhi Sawant, as a VIP. It was the first time that Rakhi introduced her husband to the public.