Kate Middleton ‘sick to her stomach’ over Prince Harry's book Spare; 'doesn't recognise the person he's become': Report

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly feel ‘sick to their stomachs’ after Prince Harry’s statements about them in his memoir Spare, as per a new report. The Duke of Sussex released his highly-anticipated memoir Spare on January 10, where he accused William of physically assaulting him in 2019, and also shared details of Kate's relationship with his wife Meghan Markle. Kate is reportedly furious and blames Harry for 'betraying his own family' and 'breaking confidence by speaking out' against the royal family. Also read: Prince Harry claims he had to cut Spare short for father, brother; says 'I don’t think they would ever forgive me'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a new report, William’s wife, Kate Middleton, is upset with Prince Harry for his comments in Spare, which has become the fastest selling nonfiction book to be ever published. Harry's book delves into various topics, including the challenges of growing up in the public eye, and the treatment of him and his wife Meghan Markle that led them to step down as working royals in 2020.

Talking to Radar Online, a royal source revealed, “Kate doesn’t even recognise this person Harry’s become. He’s betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out.” The report added that while Kate wishes William and Harry's father King Charles III would respond to Harry's book, she understands the importance of maintaining silence. “The royal family’s response to Harry’s backstabbing has been to say nothing – but clearly, they think the world of Kate and are on her side,” the source said, adding that Kate and Prince William are now ‘sick to their stomachs’ over the fallout from Harry’s memoir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Guardian reported that Harry's book Spare sold a combined 1,430,000 copies on its first day on sale in the US, Canada and the UK, according to the book’s publisher Penguin Random House, overtaking former US president Barack Obama’s A Promised Land, which had previously recorded the biggest first-day sales for the publisher.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018. They welcomed son Archie in May 2019, and daughter Lilibet in June 2021. Since Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals, they have been open about their life in the royal family. They were recently seen in the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, where they spoke about their life in the royal family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON