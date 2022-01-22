Katrina Kaif has become ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ after marrying Vicky Kaushal: Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s hilarious explanation

Shehnaaz Gill has said that Katrina Kaif has become 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' as she married actor Vicky Kaushal and she has become 'India's Shehnaaz Gill'. In a new video shared by Yashraj Mukhate on his YouTube channel, Shehnaaz said, "When my mother used to go to parlours when I was a child, they used to tell her 'Oh your daughter looks like Katrina'."

On Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, Shehnaaz had introduced herself as ‘Punjab ki Katrina’, leaving show host Salman Khan in splits. Following her popularity after Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz told her fans in an Instagram live that she's no longer ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ as she's ‘India ki Shehnaaz.’

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill told Yashraj, "But now I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill and Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Do you know how?" She then continued, "She has married Vicky Kaushal and where is he from?" As Yashraj replied Punjab, Shehnaaz said, "So she will be Punjab's Katrina na? So I'm India's Shehnaaz Gill." Yashraj responded, "Oh like that?"

Shehnaaz also said that she has an 'all-in-one' personality. She also said that she is a 'good advisor' as she has 'a lot of experience'. As the video continued, Shehnaaz said that she is 'jack of all' and a 'masterpiece'. Speaking on the recent movies that she watched, Shehnaaz named Sully, The Devil Wears Prada and Princess Diaries.

Recently, Yashraj collaborated with Shehnaaz for their new song titled Boring Day, based on some of her statements from Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, Yashraj had made a song Tuada Kutta Tommy featuring Shehnaaz's lines from the reality show.

Boring Day, the new song released on Thursday, features a composition of Shehnaaz's lines with the refrain 'such a boring day, such a boring people'. At the end of the clip, Shehnaaz also makes an appearance, singing and dancing along with Yashraj. Shehnaaz also shared the video on her Instagram account. She didn't caption the post but added a series of sparkles emojis.

Shehnaaz also shared a post on Instagram recently as she posed in a yellow lehenga. She had captioned the post, "How’s the day???"

Recently, Shehnaaz featured in a video titled Reset and Restart on a YouTube channel where she spoke to her rumoured boyfriend, late actor Sidharth Shukla's Guru, BK Shivani. In the video, she opened up about dealing with negativity, pain and loss and how she lost the desire to live.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3, along with featuring in music videos of Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

