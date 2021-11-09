Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Katrina Kaif searches for Navjot Singh Sidhu on Kapil Sharma Show, host says Archana Puran Singh ate him up

During her recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Katrina Kaif asked Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh about Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 05:46 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Katrina Kaif seemed clueless about Navjot Singh Sindhu's exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor, during her recent appearance on the comedy show with Akshay Kumar, couldn't help but ask Archana Puran Singh about Sidhu.

In a new ‘uncensored’ video from the sets, Katrina Kaif turned towards Archana Puran Singh and asked, “Archana ji, where's (Sidhu ji)?” Before Archana could respond, Kapil cut in and said, “She ate him,” leaving Archana and the audience in splits. 

Sidhu had been appearing on the show as the special judge until 2019. Following his exit, Archana took over the seat. Despite his exit, Kapil and the show's cast don't leave any opportunity to drop his name and tease Archana. They sometimes also rope in the celebrity guests into their acts during these occasions. 

Meanwhile, Katrina also had no memory of her last appearance in 2020. While Akshay tried to remind her that her last appearance on the show was with him, she couldn't remember it. However, eventually, she realised she had come to the show. They had appeared with director Rohit Shetty to promote Sooryavanshi at the time as well. 

Sooryavanshi was long delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film, which also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos, was finally released on the occasion of Diwali. The film is already on the verge of entering the 100 crore club. 

Also read: Katrina Kaif asks for more money after she finds out Akshay Kumar co-produced Sooryavanshi: 'Thoda aur paisa milega?'

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Tuesday and said, “#Sooryavanshi collects in double digits on a Day 4… Inches closer to 100 cr mark… Will be the *first* 100 cr #Hindi film, since #Tanhaji [Jan 2020]… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr. Total: 91.59 cr. #India biz.”

 

