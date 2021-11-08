Katrina Kaif asks for more money after she finds out Akshay Kumar co-produced Sooryavanshi: 'Thoda aur paisa milega?'

Katrina Kaif seemed unaware that her co-star Akshay Kumar co-produced their latest film Sooryavanshi. The actor was shocked when she found out about his investment in the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sooryavanshi was released on November 5. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez with Dharma Productions and Cape Good Films.

The Kapil Sharma Show released a new and ‘uncensored’ video from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's episode on YouTube. At one point, Katrina was praising director Rohit Shetty for holding on to the film. “Rohit sir did a lot to hold on to this film. That really I saw,” Katrina said before Akshay interrupted her and asked, “So Rohit sir did but I didn't?” “You also did a lot of things,” she replied.

“Main aadha producer hoon, meri koi baat hi nahi hai (I'm the co-producer and yet no mention about me)?” Akshay said, leaving Katrina in shock. “One second, you are the producer of this film?” she asked. When Akshay confirmed, Katrina turned to him and asked, “Thoda aur, thoda aur, thoda aur paisa milega (Can I get some more money)?” leaving everyone in splits.

Katrina also expressed her interest in starring in a female-cop film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. “If I do a female cop film with Rohit sir, what should be the name of the film?” she asked everyone on The Kapil Sharma Show. “Sarojini,” Archana Puran Singh suggested. “Koi gali ka naam nahi rakhna hai (We are not naming a street),” Akshay joked.

Katrina then asked Akshay if he would participate as a producer if a standalone female cop-film is made with her in the lead. “Will you produce the film with me?” she asked Akshay. “That Rohit will do na?” Akshay replied. “You said you produced with him na?” Katrina added. When Akshay clarified that it was only for Sooryavanshi, Katrina requested, “Come on board for this as well na.” As soon as Akshay agreed, Katrina gleefully exclaimed, “Okay, I have a producer.”

Sooryavanshi collected ₹77 crore, registering the highest opening weekend box office collection of 2021. The film also collected the highest opening weekend collection since the Covid-19 pandemic began in India.