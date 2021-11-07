Katrina Kaif touches Akshay Kumar's feet after he complains about her to Kapil Sharma: 'Ye hai respect for seniors'

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday. Ahead of the episode's premiere, a new promo was shared on social media and it featured Katrina touching Akshay's feet.

The actors will appear on the show to promote their recently released film Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi marks Akshay Kumar's debut in the filmmaker's ‘cop universe’.

In the promo, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Katrina Kaif greeted Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh but missed out Akshay Kumar. He was clearly unhappy with her gesture and decided to bring it up immediately.

“Aap logo ne ek baat note ki? Jaise (Katrina) aayi, sabko hello bola. Aapko (Archana) ko namaste bola, aapse (Kapil) mili. Mujhe mili hi nahi (Did you all notice something? She came and greeted everyone but not me),” he said.

Katrina agreed and tried to make up immediately. “Nahi, nahi, sahi baat hai (No, no, you're right),” she said and touched Akshay's feet while he joked, “Ye dekho, ye hai respect of seniors (See this, this is the respect she has for seniors).”

Akshay and Katrina shot for the episode earlier this week. The two were seen posing for the paparazzi outside the sets in Mumbai. At a point, Akshay held Katrina in his arms as they looked into each other's eyes. Kapil was seen climbing on top of the couch placed beside them and photobombing their moment.

Sooryavanshi, which also features special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, became the first movie to release after theatres re-opened in Maharashtra following the second lockdown. The film collected ₹26.29 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the film collected ₹23.85 crore, entering the ₹50-crore club in just two days.