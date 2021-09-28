Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals no one can feel pulse on his wrist, says 'I find it funny'

During an episode of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that no one can feel the pulse on his wrist. This is because he once sustained an injury that required his wrist to be operated on.

On KBC, Amitabh was prompted to check his own pulse after asking a contestant a question about it. He then said, “I don’t have any (pulse rate). After I met with an accident, doctors operated my wrist, and since then I can’t feel my pulse on my wrist. Sometimes I joke with others to check my pulse and then they get shocked, unable to find it. I find it funny at times.”

Also read: Jaya recalls how Amitabh came up with iconic step in De De Pyar De song. Watch

In a 2020 blog, Amitabh had written about injuring his hand: “The very next year (two years after his accident on sets of Coolie) after the myasthenia, a bomb exploded in my hand. Yes the left again, at the time of Diwali. It was a spurious ‘anar’, the sparkling fountain, and as I was lighting it exploded in my hand. The entire palm and the area below my wrist burnt up into almost a pulp. The left hand had melted into a fist shape, with nothing left of it. No fingers, no nails, no nothing.”

Sharing a few pictures, he added, “work continued .. hand wrapped in a kerchief for style .. or in the pocket for attitude .. but work continued .. as must it should.”