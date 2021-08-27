Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan struggles to pronounce 'mucormycosis', says he might fall ill trying

Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan struggled to pronounce the word 'mucormycosis' in a recent episode of the game show, and it took several attempts before he was able to pronounce it correctly.

The question was: "By what common name is the disease mucormycosis known?" The correct answer was Black Fungus, but Amitabh Bachchan couldn't manage to say the word 'mucormycosis'. He quipped after a few failed attempts, "Isko toh bolte bolte he insaan bimaar hojaaye (You could fall ill trying to say this word)."

Amitabh returned as the host of KBC this week, when the show's 13th season premiered. The actor has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati ever since it began airing in the year 2000, and ushered in a new era in the iconic actor's career.

Himani Bundela became the latest season's first crorepati, winning ₹1 crore on the show. In a promo video, Himani Bundela then went on to play the 16th question that offered her the opportunity to win ₹7 crore. Before taking the plunge, she told Amitabh Bachchan, "Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai (I am scared that I may answer this wrong, but my heart wants me to answer nonetheless. This is the answer)."

KBC 13 went on the air on Monday (August 23) with its first contestant - Gyaan Raj from Ranchi, Jharkhand. Gyaan started off well, answering questions correctly to reach the 12th question, worth ₹12.5 lakh. However, he gave the wrong answer and ended up with only ₹3.2 lakh.