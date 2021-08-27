Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan struggles to pronounce 'mucormycosis', says he might fall ill trying
tv

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan struggles to pronounce 'mucormycosis', says he might fall ill trying

It took Amitabh Bachchan several attempts to pronounce the word 'mucormycosis' correctly on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan attempts to pronounce a complicated word on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan struggled to pronounce the word 'mucormycosis' in a recent episode of the game show, and it took several attempts before he was able to pronounce it correctly.

The question was: "By what common name is the disease mucormycosis known?" The correct answer was Black Fungus, but Amitabh Bachchan couldn't manage to say the word 'mucormycosis'. He quipped after a few failed attempts, "Isko toh bolte bolte he insaan bimaar hojaaye (You could fall ill trying to say this word)."

Amitabh returned as the host of KBC this week, when the show's 13th season premiered. The actor has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati ever since it began airing in the year 2000, and ushered in a new era in the iconic actor's career.

Himani Bundela became the latest season's first crorepati, winning 1 crore on the show. In a promo video, Himani Bundela then went on to play the 16th question that offered her the opportunity to win 7 crore. Before taking the plunge, she told Amitabh Bachchan, "Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai (I am scared that I may answer this wrong, but my heart wants me to answer nonetheless. This is the answer)."

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati: When Amitabh Bachchan had to apologise after fans threatened to 'boycott' show

KBC 13 went on the air on Monday (August 23) with its first contestant - Gyaan Raj from Ranchi, Jharkhand. Gyaan started off well, answering questions correctly to reach the 12th question, worth 12.5 lakh. However, he gave the wrong answer and ended up with only 3.2 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan kbc kaun banega crorepati 13 kaun banega crorepati
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sidharth defends Shehnaaz against Twitter comments: You don’t need to shame her

I am lucky to have been doing what I always wanted to: Hasan Zaidi

Pandemic has taught us to always have a back-up plan: Kaveri Priyam

KBC 13: Himani Bundela is season's first crorepati, will risk it all for 7 cr
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP