KBC 13: Himani Bundela is this year's first crorepati, ready to risk it all for 7cr. Watch video

Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will host constestant Himani Bundela this weekend. She is visually challenged and became the season's first crorepati, winning ₹1 crore on the show. The latest promo has revealed that Himani is ready to risk it all for the last question, worth ₹7 crore.

In the new promo shared on the official Instagram page of Sony TV channel, Himani Bundela answered the 15th question correctly and is handed over the cheque for ₹1 crore.

Himani Bundela then went on to play the 16th question that offered her the opportunity to win ₹7 crore. Before taking the plunge, she told Amitabh Bachchan, "Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai (I am scared that I may answer this wrong, but my heart wants me to answer nonetheless. This is the answer)."





In another promo, Himani Bundela could be seen confidently answering the 16th question. When Amitabh Bachchan asked her to be sure of her decision, she told him, “Agar neeche giri toh koi baat nahi, bhagwan ki marzi hai (If I lose the amount then it’s fine, it will be God’s wish)."





In Himani Bundela's introduction video, a girl said, "Himani is a lively girl and is very charming." Himani also said that her main purpose behind appearing on the show is that awareness programmes about specially-abled children should be run everywhere. She added that she runs such awareness programmes in her school.

KBC 13 went on air on Monday (August 23) with its first contestant - Gyaan Raj from Ranchi, Jharkhand. Gyaan started off well, answering questions correctly to reach the 12th question, worth Rs12.5 lakh. However, he answered the question wrong and ended up with only ₹3.2 lakh.

