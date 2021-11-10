Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can you answer 7 crore question on Mughal emperor Akbar that Geeta Singh Gour couldn’t?

Geeta Singh Gour from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday became the third crorepati on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, after Himani Bundela and Sahil Ahirwar. While she answered 15 questions correctly to win ₹1 crore, she was unable to answer the ₹7 crore question. With no lifelines left, she chose to quit the show with her earnings up to that point.

The jackpot question that Geeta was asked was about the grandsons of Mughal emperor Akbar. “Which of these is not the names of three of Akbar’s grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests?” Amitabh asked her.

Don Felipe, Don Henrique, Don Carlos and Don Francisco were the four options. Unsure of the correct answer, Geeta quit KBC 13. The correct answer was Don Francisco.

“It is believed that Jehangir was an atheist. He handed over his brother Daniyal Mirza’s three sons to Jesuit priests. The three were paraded around Agra wearing a cross and Portuguese clothes. Their names were changed as well - Tahmuras became Don Felipe, Baysunghar became Don Carlos and Hushang became Don Henrique. However, a few months later, they converted to Islam again,” Amitabh told Geeta in Hindi.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Geeta said that she was initially ‘nervous’ about sitting in front of Amitabh on the KBC 13 hot seat but he put her at ease. “I used to wonder what it would be like to sit in front of such a huge personality. But he makes you feel that he is a family member, and that way, all your fears go away. Main ek pal ke liye bhi unke saamne baith ke nervous nahi hui (I was not nervous even for a second in front of him). I was scared before I sat there but he made sure I did not feel scared at all,” she said.

