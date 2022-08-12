Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Shruthy couldn't answer the 75 lakh question. Can you?

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 has a new question for ₹75 lakh this season in order to mark 75 years of India's independence. On Thursday, participant Shruthy Daga chose not to attempt the question for ₹75 lakh and quit with a prize money of ₹50 lakh. Can you answer the right answer to the question for ₹75,00,000. Also read: KBC 14: Can you answer this question that helped Aamir Khan win ₹50 lakh? Even he found it 'too difficult'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the question she was asked:

Which stupa in Uttar Pradesh is believed to commemorate Gautama Buddha's first sermon after enlightenment?

A) Chaukhandi stupa B) Sujata stupa C) Dhamek stupa D) Dhauli stupa.

Here's the question for ₹75 lakh.

Shruthy had used all her lifelines and therefore chose not to take a risk by attempting the question. However, Amitabh Bachchan asked her to still make a guess before she left. She chose option A - Chaukhandi stupa, which would have been the wrong answer. The right answer was option C - Dhamek stupa. Amitabh praised Shruthy for playing the show fearlessly and with patience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since season 7 in 2013, the top prize on KBC had been ₹7 crore, and it was increased to ₹7.5 crore in season 14 in 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

On Friday, Sony shared the teaser of the Play Along Shukravaar episode which will allow contestants to try their luck at reaching the hotsteat while playing from home. In the promo, Amitabh is seen talking about how a chair in a house turns into a hotseat.

Earlier, talking at a press event ahead of the show premiere in , Amitabh had said, "This year we have got contestants from all corners, who have somewhere contributed towards the development of this country. And, we want to make audiences aware of them through the show."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON