KBC 14: Can you answer this question that helped Aamir Khan win 50 lakh? Even he found it 'too difficult'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan returned with the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sunday and brought a bunch of famous guests on the show. Actor Aamir Khan played the game with two army officials and managed to win ₹50 lakh for a charity of their choice. (Also read: Aamir Khan refused to read Atul Kulkarni's Laal Singh Chaddha script for two years, told him 'you are not a writer')

On the Independence Day special episode, Aamir was joined by Major DP Singh and Col. Mitali Madhumita on the hot seat. While Aamir stayed on the hot seats, the army officers took turns to play with him. The actor reached the ₹50 lakh question and even answered that correctly.

Here's the question he was asked:

Which of these pairs of Indian presidents have presented the Bharat Ratana to each other?

S Radhakrishnan-VV Giri, VV Giri-Zakir Hussain, Zakir Hussain-Pratibha Patil and Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan

Aamir and Major Singh chose to use the 50-50 lifeline and were left with two options: VV Giri-Zakir Hussain and Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan. Aamir took a guess and went for the latter option. They ended up winning ₹50 lakh for it. After the right answer was revealed, Aamir confessed that the question was indeed too tough. The ₹50 lakh question.

Also on the show, Aamir was asked a question about SS Rajamouli's RRR. The question was:

SS Rajamouli's RRR was inspired by a film made on which of these revolutionaries?

Bhagat Singh, Karl Marx, Vladmir Lenin, Che Guevara

Aamir confidently answered that the film was based on Che Guevara and was proven right. When Amitabh Bachchan asked him if had watched RRR, Aamir said that he had not but had hosted Rajamouli at his home recently and that is where he had learnt about the inspiration behind the movie.

Since season 7 in 2013, the top prize on KBC had been ₹7 crore, and it was increased to ₹7.5 crore in season 14 in 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

