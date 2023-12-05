Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan asks this question on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Can you answer it?

Amitabh Bachchan had an interesting question in store on a recent episode of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He asked a contestant a question about Atlee's blockbuster pan-Indian action thriller Jawan, which released in cinemas earlier this year and starred Amitabh's longtime co-star Shah Rukh Khan. (Also Read: Parambrata Chattopadhyay says ‘nobody will watch’ Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan if made in Bengali)

Amitabh Bachchan asked a question related to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan on KBC 15

The question Amitabh asked the contestant was for ₹2,000, the second question of the game show. She had only 45 seconds to answer the question. Amitabh asked, “What is the relation between the two characters played by Shah Rukh Khan, Vikram Rathore and Azad, in the film Jawan?” The options were: A. Brothers B. Grandfather-grandson C. Father-son D. Uncle-nephew.

The contestant picked the correct answer, C. Father-son, very promptly, earning applause from the studio audience. Amitabh, however, didn't provide any trivia related to the answer or the film, as he's usually seen doing, presumably because of the quick pace of the early round of questions.

About Amitabh and Shah Rukh

Interestingly, Amitabh has also played Shah Rukh's father in a film – Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They've also shared the screen space in two other movies – Aditya Chopra's 2000 romantic musical Mohabbatein and Karan's 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The two megastars recently joined forces for a brand campaign of a popular masala brand.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh is the only actor besides Amitabh who has hosted the Hindi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He replaced Amitabh as the host for Season 3 in 2007, before the senior actor reclaimed his hosting duties from the next season. He continues to host the quiz show, that airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV, since his television debut in 2000.

About Jawan

Jawan, produced by Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover among others. Now streaming on Netflix India, it grossed ₹1146 crore at the global box office during its theatrical run.

