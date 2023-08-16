KBC contestant warns Amitabh Bachchan he'd get dark circles for staying online late at night: Aapko to handsome dikhna…

Amitabh Bachchan is back with the new season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the first episode of Season 15 on Independence Day, a young contestant named Dhimahi Trivedi advised Amitabh about his late night usage of social media and said that the host would get dark circles if he continues to do so. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals how hard Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan work: 'That's why they are so great'

Amitabh Bachchan and Dhimahi's conversation

Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Dhimahi Trivedi told Amitabh Bachchan about ill-effects of using social media late at night.

While on the hot seat, Dhimahi had a chat with Amitabh Bachchan about using social media for a limited time in a day. While she said that she only uses half an hour for social media, she pointed out how Amitabh remains online even post midnight.

She asked Amitabh in Hindi, “You shoot for films and now KBC too. How do you manage social media then?" When he asked her if she has seen his social media pages, she added, “Yes, I have also seen how you even post at 2 am.” Amitabh asked her in response, “Am I doing something wrong?”

She replied to him, “No sir. It is said in Gujarati that if you watch mobile late at night, you can get dark circles. Sir aapko to ekdum handsome dikhna hai to aaram se sojaiya kariye (You have to look handsome so you should just have a good sleep).” Amitabh said in his defence that he somehow takes out time as he feels bad if he doesn't reply to his fans. He even claimed that his fans wait for his blog and even scold him if he forgets to click post after writing his blog.

Earlier, a promo showed Dhimahi telling Amitabh, “Sir, aapki age agar ulti kar dijiye na utni meri age hai (If you age is inverted, that's my age).” Amitabh would turn 81 this year.

Amitabh's granddaughter lauds him

Amitabh's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a glimpse of Tuesday's episode of KBC on her Instagram Stories. The clip showed Amitabh Bachchan running to arrive on the set while decked up in a suit and sports shoes. She captioned it, “This” along with a heart emoji.

In July, Amitabh had shared on his blog how he was prepping for the show. He had written, "KBC preps have begun and the need to keep at it till the fluency develops and the errors and mistakes do not occur on set .. We are human after all and mistakes do happen but the effort is ever made to avoid them.."

Amitabh has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati since its first season that went on air in 2000. Shah Rukh Khan had briefly replaced him in 2007, but Amitabh continues to host the show till date.

