Kaun Banega Crorepati: Here are the top prize winners over the past 14 seasons

The fifteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati begins on Monday, August 14 and the audience is all pumped up to watch Amitabh Bachchan mesmerize them all over again on the quiz game show. Amitabh is the host of the show that now offers ₹7 crore as the prize money for anyone who answers all the questions correctly, and in time. (Also read: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15)

Kaun Banega Crorepati began with the prize money of ₹1 crore back in 2000, which was increased to ₹2 crore for the second and third seasons. A jackpot prize of ₹5 crore was introduced in the fourth season and the prize money was raised to ₹7 crore in 2013 when the seventh season kickstarted. Last year, the prize money was increased to ₹7.5 crore, paying an ode to 75 years of Indian independence.

A look at all the “crorepatis” of KBC over the past 14 seasons :

₹ 7 crore winners

Narula Brothers: Brothers Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula were the first ones to win ₹7 crore on the show in the eighth season.

₹ 5 crore winners

Sushil Kumar: He was the first one on the show to win the ₹5 crore prize when he participated in KBC 5.

Sunmeet Kaur Sawhney: Sunmeet participated in the sixth season of KBC and is the second person to win ₹5 crore.

₹ 1 crore winners

Harshvarshan Nawathe: Harshvardhan created history when he won the top prize money in the first season of KBC in 2000.

Vijay Raul and Arundhati: Vijay and Arundhati also won ₹1 crore on the first season of the show.

Ravi Mohan Sain: As a 14-year-old, Ravi bagged ₹1 crore prize after he appeared on KBC Junior in 2001. He cleared the IPS exams and is an SP now.

Brajesh Dubey: Brajesh Dubey won ₹1 crore in the second season of KBC in 2005.

Rahat Taslim: Rahat won ₹1 crore in the fourth season of the show, which also marked the return of Amitabh as the host. Shah Rukh Khan was brought in for the hosting duties in the third season.

Manoj Kumar Raina: Manoj won ₹1 crore in the fifth season.

Mohammed Rangrez: ₹1 crore in the seventh season.

Firoj Fatima: ₹1 crore in the seventh season.

Anamika Majumdar: ₹1 crore on Season 9

Binita Jain: ₹1 crore on KBC 10

Sanoj Raj: ₹1 crore on KBC 11

Nazia Nasim: ₹1 crore on KBC 12

Mohita Sharma: ₹1 crore in season 12

Anupa Das: ₹1 crore in season 12

Himani Bundela: Visually-impaired Himani created history when she won ₹1 crore on KBC 13.

Sahil Ahirwar: Sahil bagged ₹1 crore on KBC 13

Geeta Singh: ₹1 crore on KBC 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 will premiere on August 14 and will air on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

