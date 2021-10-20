Kavita Kaushik channels Rangeela's Hai Rama song in new pic, Urmila Matondkar reacts

Kavita Kaushik couldn't help but think of the song Hai Rama, from the film Rangeela, while posing for a recent photoshoot. The song originally featured Urmila Matondkar.

The television actor took to Twitter and shared a picture in which she wore a pink and white ensemble while striking a dance pose. She stood on a rock while a stream and a forest doubled up as the background.

She shared the picture and wrote, "I know I'm supposed to be chanting while striking a pose but I can't get ‘Hai rama ye kya hua’ out of my head, always an @UrmilaMatondkar fan.”

The picture received numerous reactions, including one from Urmila herself. The actor took to the thread and gave her seal of approval. “Stunning,” she replied, with a heart emoji. Kavita replied with heart, folded hands and hug emojis.

Fans, too, showered Kavita with compliments. “Awesome it’s like a painting,” a Twitter user said. “Beauty, elegance and power. All in one!” added another.

Rangeela released in 1995 and starred Aamir Khan in the lead. Besides Urmila and Aamir, the film also starred Jackie Shroff in a supporting role. Urmila had recently revealed that ahead of the film's release, she had penned a ‘fan’ letter to Aamir after she was impressed by his performance in the movie.

“Very few people know that when I was dubbing for Rangeela, I watched Aamir's performance and I was stunned. I wrote him a letter in which I wrote, 'You'll get many letters after this performance and you'll get awards as well. But this will be the first fan letter you'll get',” she said when she appeared on Dance Deewane 3.

Meanwhile, Kavita gained popularity after she played Chandramukhi Chautala in the show FIR. She has also appeared in a few reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14. She entered as a wild card contestant and was in the news for her fight with Eijaz Khan. She was evicted shortly afterwards.

