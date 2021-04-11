Kavita Kaushik dismisses Bigg Boss as a ‘fake reality show’, reacts to ‘lot of harm’ done to her image

Television actor Kavita Kaushik, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14, has now denounced it as a ‘fake reality show’. She was responding to a fan, who opined that she should not have taken it up, as it ‘did (a) lot of harm’.

Commenting on a yoga video posted by Kavita on Twitter, the fan wrote, “You should not have done big boss. I donno if its just me but it did lot of harm to imagine . I am ur fan and wish you all the best things in life.”

In response, Kavita said that she did not care for people who formed opinions about her on the basis of a ‘fake reality show’. “Its ok, like they say once you've spoilt your ‘image’ you are free! Now I don't give a f**k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show,” she said.

Kavita Kaushik entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant but eventually walked out of the show.

Kavita entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant and made headlines for her fight with Eijaz Khan, who she maintained was not her friend, even as he claimed otherwise. She was evicted shortly afterwards. However, she soon returned, only to walk out during the mid-season finale after an argument with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

In an interview with Hindustan Times after her first exit and before her re-entry on the show, Kavita had said that the eviction did not come as a shock to her. “Somewhere, I knew that I am someone who is more of a heart person and I am very real. In that house, one has to be very calculated, alert and even manipulative. You can’t have a real outburst. When you have a real outburst, anything that comes out of your mouth, one word here and there, can change the whole connotation of a sentence and can totally go against you and your game. It is not that I am shocked,” she said.