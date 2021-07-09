Kavita Kaushik slams troll for calling her 'buddhi ghodi laal lagaam': 'Your parents must be old'

Kavita Kaushik has slammed a troll for making fun of her age after she shared a new picture of herself on Twitter Friday evening. Kavita was most recently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Actor Kavita Kaushik is not new to being targeted by trolls. She posted a new picture of herself, a Twitter user wrote Friday, "(Laughing emojis) Budhi ghodi laal lagaam."

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant responded with, "Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki 'beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai' (I have not used any red leash. I have just used some lip balm, did not even use make-up on my face. By the way, your parents must also be old, what should we do? Is it a sin to grow old in this country? Do you want to teach this child in your profile picture that her life is useless after 40)?"

Kavita Kaushik's response was appreciated by many of her fans. One of them wrote, "Amazing and and just brilliant!! I never thought you cared to read them leave alone replying to so appropriately and in such a dignified manner. More power to you! God bless you!!."

Another one commented, "Waah waah Ekdum kadak javab ab mere hisab se usko Twitter delete kr dena chahiye aage comment krne se phle Hundred points symbol baar sochega (That's the perfect response, I think he should now delete Twitter. he definitely think twice before making such comments)."

Kavita rose to fame with the comedy show FIR. She played the role of a Haryanvi police inspector on the show that ran for nearly nine years from 2006 till 2015. She had told a leading daily last year that she changed the character from a Maharshtrian cop to a Haryanavi one.

